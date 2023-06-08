KTR Inaugurates NCAM at Hyderabad

The National Centre for Additive Manufacturing (NCAM) inaugurated its new state-of-the-art facility at the Technology Development Centre, Osmania University, Hyderabad on 8th of June 2023. Shri Alkesh Kumar Sharma,



Secretary, Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology, Government of India, Jayesh Ranjan, Principal Secretary Industries & Commerce and ITE&C, Government of Telangana, Prof Ravindar, Vice Chancellor, Osmania University and other senior officials from the Government and leading Additive Manufacturing industry doyens were present at the inauguration.

“India aims to add US $1 Bn to the GDP through Additive Manufacturing by 2025. There is tremendous scope for further growth in various sectors like electronics and healthcare among others to make India AtmaNirbhar. This can be made possible through a concerted and collaborative efforts by the industry, academia and government said Shri Alkesh Kumar Sharma, Secretary, Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology, GoI.

“This Centre is a significant milestone for Telangana and India, as it is a first of its kind National Centre for cutting-edge technologies dedicated to additive manufacturing (or 3D printing), that will meet the evolving needs of various industries, spur innovative startups and transform manufacturing in India, said Jayesh Ranjan.

“Additive manufacturing, commonly known as 3D printing, has already shown immense potential in transforming traditional manufacturing processes. The NCAM aims to serve as a hub for additive manufacturing by bringing together leading experts, industry partners, and researchers from diverse disciplines to drive innovation, propel economic growth, and shape the future of manufacturing”, Shri Jaspreet Sidhu, CEO NCAM mentioned.

National Centre for Additive Manufacturing (NCAM) has been established by the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY), Govt of India in partnership with Govt of Telangana and Industry. The NCAM is the apex body to build a comprehensive additive manufacturing ecosystem in the country by enabling the adoption of additive manufacturing in the industry, focusing on indigenization, providing access to state of art infrastructure, enabling research and development, and promoting skill development activities to generate quality manpower.