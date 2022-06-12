KTR inaugurates Rs 100 cr devpt works

Khammam: Minister for Urban Development, IT and Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) working president KT Rama Rao along with Transport Minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar toured Khammam town on Saturday. Several leaders and workers of the party received KTR in a grand manner.

The IT Minister took part in Pattana Pragathi programme. He inaugurated Rs 100 crores worth of projects in a day in the town.

He inaugurated Suspension Bridge, Musical fountain and LED lighting at Lakaram Bridge. SUDA Park at Raghunadhapalem , and also inaugurated 240 double-bedroom houses at Tekulapally and participated in public meeting at Sardhar Patel stadium,

He launched City Library, Modern Footpath Project, KMC New building, Vaikuntadhamam at Prakash Nagar in the town during his tour. Speaking in various meeting, he lauded the Minister Ajay Kumar's services and the efforts for the development of the Khammam district. He said that the TRS government working for the development of the State. He said, CM KCR is striving for the welfare of all sections of people.