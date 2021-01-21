KTR inaugurates SCR employees sangh divisional offices in Secunderabad

Minister KT Rama Rao on Thursday inaugurated South Central Railway (SCR) employees sangh divisional offices in Secunderabad. Deputy speaker Padmarao Goud, ministers Srinivas Goud and Puvvada Ajay were also present.

KT Rama Rao will hold a meeting at the Pragathi Bhavan later with party leaders of erstwhile Khammam district. The minister will discuss on the strategy to follow for the ensuing Khammam municipal corporation election and graduates MLC election.





KTR is capable of becoming CM: Gangula Kamalakar

Minister Gangula Kamalakar on Thursday said that KT Rama Rao is capable of becoming the Chief Minister of the state. "KT Rama Rao has good political experience and the party leaders will abide by any decision taken by the Chief Minister," the minister said.

On Wednesday, two MLAs from the ruling party spoke in favour of making the party's working president and minister KT Rama Rao the Chief Minister.