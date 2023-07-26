KTR Invited to Inaugurate Advanced Management Programme in ISB, Mohali

Hyderabad: Indian School of Business (ISB) has invited the IT and Industries Minister KT Rama Rao to inaugurate and address the eighth batch of the Advanced Management Programme in Public Policy (AMPPP) at the ISB, Mohali campus on August 11.



Madan Pillutla, Dean, ISB extended the invitation to Rama Rao stating, "As a strong supporter of the school, your contribution and guidance to our initiatives and programme have been invaluable and we look forward to your continued support. Your words of wisdom and advice go a long way with these participants as they embark on their journey of understanding the nuances of public policy and the process of making it. These participants will greatly benefit from interacting with you, from your vast experience and listening to your perspectives," reads the invitation.

Advanced Management Programme in Public Policy (AMPPP) is a programme catering to mid-career professionals both in the public and private sectors.

The programme is designed by ISB's Bharti Institute of Public Policy in consultation with The Fletcher School at Tufts University and approved by the Department of Personnel and Training, Government of India. The current class has 50 participants from IAS, IPS, IRS, IIS, Indian Railways, Political leaders and senior Professionals from the private sector.