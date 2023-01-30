KTR invited to World Environmental & Water Resources meet in US

Hyderabad: The American Society of Civil Engineers' - Environmental and Water Resources Institute (ASCE—EWRI) invited IT Minister KT Rama Rao to deliver the keynote address at the World Environmental and Water Resources Congress to be held in Henderson, Nevada (US) from May 21 to 25.

The minister participated in this prestigious annual event held in Sacramento (US) on May 22, 2017. During his keynote address then, he had explained various water- related initiatives taken by government such as Kaleshwaram Project, Mission Bhagiratha and Mission Kakatiya. KTR had unveiled the ambitious goals set by Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao to complete the humongous water projects.

During the recent field visit to Kaleshwaram project, the EWRI delegation was impressed by the scale of the project, the amazing speed at which the facility has been constructed, and the social equity and enormous benefits the project provides to the State. The delegation was headed by Brian Parsons, MD, and Shirley Clark, President-Elect, ASCE - EWRI. The delegation members met KTR on their return journey and conveyed their appreciation for transforming a vision into reality within a short span of time.

In the invitation letter sent to the minister, the ASCE-EWRI team wrote that they would like to hear about the story of the process that led to the speedy completion of the mega projects and their role in transforming Telangana's landscape.

The American Society of Civil Engineers represents more than 1.5 lakh members of the civil engineering profession in 177 countries. Founded in 1852, ASCE is America's oldest engineering society. Environmental and Water Resources Institute (EWRI) is the American Society of Civil Engineers' technical source for environmental and water-related issues."