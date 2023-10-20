KTR invites Jitta Balakrishna Reddy into BRS, rubbishes Congress criticism

Telangana movement leader Jitta Balakrishna Reddy has joined the BRS party in the presence of Minister KTR. Minister KTR expressed his happiness at Reddy's return to the BRS after 14 years of exile and criticized those who are trying to destroy Telangana. He mentioned how some individuals who were not present in the state during the movement are now showing love for Telangana.

KTR specifically mentioned Revanth Reddy, who recently visited Amarula Stupam and asked KCR to come and swear and criticised Revanth Reddy for being involved in corruption.

KTR further emphasised the importance of KCR's leadership and questioned questioned where would be the positions of Revanth Reddy and Kishan Reddy. KTR claimed that the Telangana government has focused on welfare and development in the past nine and a half years, while criticizing the ignorance and arrogance of opposition leaders. He Said that they are not anyone's "B team and opined that they are people's team.

KTR recalled how Revanth Reddy had insulted Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi and questioned whether the latter was ready to take oath to prove his innocence on the allegations of selling MLA tickets.



