KTR lauds AP CM, TTD for taking up TS temples renovation 

Sircilla: Chairman of Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam YV Subba Reddy and IT Minister KTR performed Bhoomipuja for the reconstruction work of Sri Lakshmi Venkateswara Swamy temple in Sircilla town and Sri Venugopalaswamy temple in Ellareddypet mandal on Wednesday.

Speaking on the occasion, Rama Rao said that immediately after making a request, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy and TTD chairman responded positively. As a result the restoration works were taken up at the temples.

He said that State government under the leadership of CM KCR is working for the upliftment of all communities, developing temples and schools. Ellareddy Government School was being developed like Gambhiraopet KG to PG school.

The BRS policy is that the Telugu regions, which have been divided into territories, should stay together as brothers and achieve development. The government is working for the upliftment of Dalits, tribals, weaker sections, minorities and Brahmins, Rama Rao said.

He said that in a fortnight or 20 days, the Malkapet reservoir will be opened by the hands of CM KCR. The Minister said that Ellareddypet will become fertile with the reservoir. Under the leadership of KCR, Telangana is setting an example for the country in the development of rural areas. He said that Telangana, which has a population of 3 per cent of the country’s population, has won 30 per cent of the national awards given to the villages by the Central government of. He said that the towns have also followed the same path and received 25 awards.

TTD Chairman Subbareddy said that TTD has been doing programmes like construction of new temples, renovation etc. for the last 4 years as part of Hindu Dharma campaign across the country. Temples are being built on a large scale where there are poor, weaker sections and tribals live. Boinipally Vinod Kumar was present.