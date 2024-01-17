KTR lauds services of Sarpanches

Karimnagar: Former minister KTR visited Sircilla district and visited the houses of many BRS leaders in the city on Tuesday. Later, he participated in a felicitation programme for the sarpanchs at the district office of the BRS party. The felicitation was arranged to send off sarpanches with respect. Positions come and go and are not permanent. What matters is how well one has performed while in office, he said. People are unable to digest the fact that KCR did not become the Chief Minister because he did good work in every way while in office. Like in Telangana no other State has dump yards, Palle Prakrithi vanams, Vaikunthadhamas, tankers, tractors and nurseries in every village, he said.

KTR said that he salutes the Sarpanchs for working very hard and making the state ODF Plus. The state has received 82 awards from 2014 till now and proud to say that 30 percent of the awards in the country have gone to the state.

He praised the performance of Sarpanchs saying that it is a great thing that 19 villages are among the top twenty in the country in the Pradhan Mantri Samsad Awas Yojana scheme. He said he is ready to talk to the government on the issue of pending bills.