KTR launches auto app ensuring safety of travellers

Sircilla: IT Minister KT Rama Rao launched Safe Auto App, designed by district SP Akhil Mahajan for the safety of commuters, here on Tuesday.

KTR attended the closing ceremony of District Police Games at Sircilla Mini Stadium. The minister appreciated the district police system for implementing “Safe Auto” that will provide more safety and comfort to the passengers travelling in auto rickshaws and cabs in the district.

After collecting the necessary documents and information from the vehicle owners of auto rickshaws and cab services in the district and digitizing the collated information in the form of QR code. While traveling in an auto, when scanning the QR Code printed on the auto, the driver’s photo and details of the vehicle will be displayed along with three types of options namely Emergency Call or Text, Emergency Complaint and Rating.

When you respond in the form of an emergency call or text to any situation that a passenger feel is unsafe, the live location of the vehicle passenger traveling in will go to the command and control centre and immediately informs the nearest police.

One can file a complaint if the driver misbehaves with the passengers, in case of rash driving, drunk and drive, hit and run through the app. Similarly, passengers can also give a rating to the vehicle they are traveling in.

The presence of QR code will prevent anyone from committing any crimes and the passengers will be assured that they will reach their destination safely, Minister noted.