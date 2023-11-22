Live
- Is India Experiencing Rti Fatigue?
- Tirupati: Navagraha Homam performed at Kapileswara Swamy temple
- Gold rate in Vijayawada today surges check the rates on November 22, 2023
- Japanese delegation explores business potential in Sri City
- Heavy rain lashes Nellore district
- Gold rate in Hyderabad today surges, check the rates on November 22, 2023
- I-T raid on Congres candidates’ houses, offices across Telangana
- Kharge to add zing to Cong poll campaign in Alampur, Nalgonda
- TS polls: DMK throws its weight behind Congress
- Sri Srinivasa Divyanugraha Homam to be held at Alipiri
Just In
KTR launches govt jobs website
Hyderabad: The BRS working president, KT Rama Rao, on Tuesday launched a website which provides comprehensive details on current government jobs...
Hyderabad: The BRS working president, KT Rama Rao, on Tuesday launched a website which provides comprehensive details on current government jobs statistics and recruitment done in Telangana.
The website http://telanganajobstats.in provides information about direct recruitment, vacancies notified so far, as well as the details of completion of the recruitment and the ones that are still in process. It also gives details on recruiting agencies, departments and government jobs filled between 2004 and 2023. “In the last nine and half years, Telangana government identified 2,32,308 direct recruitment job vacancies and has filled in 1,60,083 jobs, which is the highest for any State in India with respect to its population,” said Rao.
He promised to the youth that a job calendar would be released after the BRS forms the government this December and assured to speed up the process of filling the job vacancies in the State.