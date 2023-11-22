KTR launches govt jobs website

Hyderabad: The BRS working president, KT Rama Rao, on Tuesday launched a website which provides comprehensive details on current government jobs statistics and recruitment done in Telangana.

The website http://telanganajobstats.in provides information about direct recruitment, vacancies notified so far, as well as the details of completion of the recruitment and the ones that are still in process. It also gives details on recruiting agencies, departments and government jobs filled between 2004 and 2023. “In the last nine and half years, Telangana government identified 2,32,308 direct recruitment job vacancies and has filled in 1,60,083 jobs, which is the highest for any State in India with respect to its population,” said Rao.

He promised to the youth that a job calendar would be released after the BRS forms the government this December and assured to speed up the process of filling the job vacancies in the State.