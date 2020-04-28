KTR launches special song dedicated to frontline workers combating COVID-19 pandemic

GHMC Mayor Bonthu Ram Mohan's wife Bonthu Sridevi has produced a special song dedicated to the frontline workers who are fighting against deadly pandemic COVID-19.

This song on the awareness of Coronavirus was performed by singer Rahul Sipliganj and lyrics by Kandikonda. Minister K Taraka Rama Rao released this song at Pragathi Bhavan on Tuesday. GHMC Mayor Bonthu Ram Mohan, singer Rahul Sipliganj and others were present at the launch event.

On this occasion, KTR took his Twitter handle and tweeted that "A beautifully composed song dedicated to all our frontline workers combating the #COVID19 pandemic. Thanks to Bonthu Sridevi, Rahul Sipligunj, and Kandikonda for coming up with this."





Responding to the song launch, Bonthu Sridevi thanked Minister KTR, Rahul Sipligunj and Kandikonda. She also conveyed special thanks to her husband Bonthu Ram Mohan, for making this happen.





Singer Rahul Sipligunj took his Twitter handle and tweeted that "Fan boy moment! Dream come true. Huge fan of you and your works @KTRTRS Anna! I was blown away by your humility and humbleness, can't thank you enough for this time in my life, so much to learn from you kudo's."





