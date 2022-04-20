KTR lays foundation for several development works

Warangal: The state IT Minister KT Rama Rao on Wednesday laid foundation stone for several development works under the Greater Warangal Municipal Corporation (GWMC) limits. The Minister also inaugurated several other projects taken up under the GWMC limits, during his a day tour to Warangal and Hanamkonda. KTR landed at the University of Arts and Science College Grounds at 10 am in Subedari of Hanamkonda.

Later he reached the GWMC headquarters office near the MGM hospital in Warangal. The Minister laid foundations for the construction of GWMC administrative building, council hall, Faecal Sludge Treatment Plant (FSTP) and several other development works including 35 schools on the same premises. Later, KTR inaugurated the smart roads constructed under the Smart City Mission, Vaikunta Dhamams, and a renovated Regional Library.

KTR left to Narsampet where he planned to launch the piped gas for domestic use at Narsampet town in Warangal district.

KT Rama Rao was accorded a warm reception by MLA Dasyam Vinay Bhaskar, MLC Pochampally Srinivas Reddy, and other TRS party leaders, and officials at the Arts College grounds.

On the other hand, the city turned pink with huge cut-outs, flexies, banners and festoons set up on the Subedari to GWMC office which is the main road under the GWMC limits. MA&UD Special Chief Secretary Arvind Kumar accompanied Minister KT Rama Rao during the visit.