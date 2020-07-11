KTR lays foundation stone for two flyovers in Hyderabad

Municipal Administration and Urban Development Minister KT Rama Rao have laid the foundation stone for the four-lane-bi-directional elevated corridor from Indira Park to VST and a three-lane bi-directional flyover from Ramnagar to Baghlingampally. The two flyovers are being constructed by the GHMC at a cost of Rs 426 crore.

Unlike the regular flyovers, the two elevated corridor will be constructed with steel piers and girders under the Strategic Road Development Programme (SRDP).

The two projects are aimed to ease the traffic flow between Indira Park to VST junction and between Ramnagar-Baghlingampally stretch. While the 2.60 km-long flyover at Indira park is being constructed at a cost of Rs 350 crore and the 0.85 km flyover at Ramnagar is being constructed with Rs 76 crore.

Minister KT Rama Rao said that the GHMC had completed several road works in the last four months and will also finish the pending works at the earliest including the construction of Amberpet flyover. He also explained the purpose of the steel bridge construction as it would reduce the time-span, unlike the conventional structure that would take several years.

He also said that the steel bridges would cost more than the conventional flyovers.

Meanwhile, Mayor Bonthu Rammohan said that the construction of the elevated corridor and the flyover would take two years. He said that the permitted speed on the elevated corridor is 40 kmph and 30 kmph on the flyover.

Laid foundation stone for 4-lane Elevated Corridor from Indira Park to VST, Hyd, today along with Hon Minister for Urban Development, Telangana, Sri @KTRTRS garu, GHMC Mayor @bonthurammohan garu & others.

This will reduce traffic congestion in the area sophisticating travel. pic.twitter.com/WAYAUN64Nb — G Kishan Reddy (@kishanreddybjp) July 11, 2020



