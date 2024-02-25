Live
- Egypt denies breach of its airspace by Israeli military aircraft
- Double-engine govt fulfilled ERCP promise in just 1.5 months: Rajasthan CM
- AAP And Congress Forge Alliance For Lok Sabha Elections: Seat-Sharing Details Revealed
- Rains likely in Telangana today and tomorrow amid Surface Circulation in Bay of Bengal
- Electricity bonanza to 8 lakh poor families in Haryana
- Iranian designers showcase tradition and innovation
- Reconciliation is what the Partition Museum hopes to achieve: Kishwar Desai
- Register FIR against Haryana Home Minister for firing on farmers: Punjab Cong leader
- Haryana CM to flag off Gurugram Marathon on Sunday
- Eating whole dal good for climate
Just In
KTR meets Late MLA Lasya Nandita's family and consoles
Highlights
BRS Working President KTR paid a visit to the residence of the late MLA Lasya Nandita. During his visit, KTR met with Lasya Nandita's family members...
BRS Working President KTR paid a visit to the residence of the late MLA Lasya Nandita.
During his visit, KTR met with Lasya Nandita's family members to offer his condolences and support.
As a gesture of respect, they honored Lasya's memory by placing flowers at her picture, paying tribute to her legacy and contributions.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS