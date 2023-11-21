KTR, Owaisis pep up poll campaign in Jubilee Hills

Azhar plays gully cricket with children in lanes



The BRS, MIM have stronger cadre base than Congress contender Azhar and BJP’s Lankala Deepak Reddy

Hyderabad: The contenders in the Jubilee Hills constituency are canvassing in full swing ahead of the November 30 Assembly elections. They are busy wooing voters, with promises and assuring to implement them once in power.

Competing for a win are the BRS, Congress, AIMIM and BJP candidates. Supporting them are star campaigners--BRS working president K T Rama Rao and Owaisi brothers--for their candidates Maganti Gopinath (BRS), Mohammed Rashed Farazuddin (AIMIM), while, Congress contender Mohammed Azharuddin plays gully cricket with children in lanes.

Rashed Faraz, one of the youngest men contesting the elections, stated that his fight is to take up infra development in the segment. He has been aggressively holding ‘paidal daura’ by visiting various localities. The Owaisi brothers are conducting ‘paidal dauras’ in various localities.

On Monday Akbaruddin conducted a road show in Shaikpet division where hundreds of people joined him in the canvassing. MIM chief and Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi held ‘paidal dauras’ and public meetings at Borabanda, Shaikpet, Rahmathnagar and Erragadda divisions.

In their canvassing, the Owaisi sinlings interacted with the locals on developmental works on party slogan ‘our work is our identity’. They asked them to vote for AIMIM, ‘Patang ko vote do’. Along with them a group of locals gathered and raised slogans ‘Owaisi zindabad’ and ‘Har Ghar Majlis, Ghar Ghar Majlis’.

Faraz, while targeting cricketer Azaharuddin, said “He (Azhar) has no knowledge about the areas, localities and slums in Jubilee Hills. He has no cadre; he free-falls and gained a party ticket,”

The two-time MLA Gopinath is taking up full-fledged campaigning in localities by going to every doorstep and showing development taken up by him and promoting party manifesto to woo voters. He has been holding ‘padayatra’ in Borabanda, Rahmathnagar, Yousufguda and other areas.

Recently KTR held a road show in the segment and asked voters of Jubilee Hills to play cricket with Azharuddin but vote for Gopinath. He said Azhar has not been in public and has no knowledge of the constituency. The BRS and MIM have stronger cadre base than Congress contender Azhar and BJP’s Lankala Deepak Reddy.

Azhar began a full-fledged campaign by going to every doorstep and promoting the party’s six guarantees and manifesto. He was seen playing gully cricket with children and making dosa at a food stall.

On the sidelines of his door-to-door campaigning, Azhar alleged there is zero development and only rowdyism in the segment. People are upset with the BRS and are complaining about lack of development. The drainage problem persists; people are complaining of sickness due to lack of cleanliness. There has been no development at all. Gopinath did nothing for development and only indulged in criminal activities, he said.