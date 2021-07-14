KTR praises beauty of Rajarajeshwara reservoir

Hyderabad: Industries and Municipal Administration Minister K Taraka Rama Rao on Tuesday stated that Sri Rajarajeshwara Reservoir looks beautiful with the backwaters of the Mid Manair area.

The minister said, "This site is so gorgeous with backwaters. It is the water junction of the famous Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Project."

KTR tagged the related video in Twitter, which then went viral on social media. The Minister said the Mid Maner dam will be developed as a tourist attraction.

The officials concerned are preparing plans to develop the site as a tourist spot. On completion of the related works it would be a tourist attraction, he hoped.

He also stated that the Tourism department has taken up related exercise.

Backwaters of the beautiful Mid Manair (Sri Raja Rajeshwara Reservoir). It is now officially the water junction of Kaleshwaram Project. Had a great potential for tourism



— KTR July 13, 2021




