KTR questions Cong’s ‘double standards’ on Adani-SEBI allegations

Hyderabad: BRS working president KT Rama Rao on Tuesday questioned the Congress party’s ‘double standards’ regarding the Adani-SEBI allegations, particularly in the context of the Hindenburg report.

Rao pointed out the ‘contradiction’ between the Congress’ nationwide protests against Adani and its actions in Telangana, where the same company was being welcomed with open arms by the government. He criticised Rahul Gandhi for the apparent hypocrisy, asking if there is one policy for the national unit and another for the stage party.

“On one hand, you are demanding a Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) on the Adani-SEBI allegations and organising nationwide protests under the leadership of Congress. But here, your Congress Chief Minister is rolling out the red carpet for Adani, opening doors to the company, and even handing over the electricity distribution system to Adani,” KTR said.

He challenged Rahul Gandhi to clarify how the Congress could claim Adani was causing harm to the country and yet justify the benefits to Telangana.

Rao demanded an explanation of how Telangana alone would profit from what is allegedly detrimental to the nation. He posed direct questions to Rahul Gandhi, asking whether he has the power to stop Adani’s expansion in Telangana, to confront the misdeeds of the CM, or to halt Adani in the State.