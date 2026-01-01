KTR raises a stink over racism; strongly demands zero tolerance

BRS Working President KT Rama Rao has strongly condemned racism in all its forms, describing it as a grave crime against humanity that strikes at the very soul of India’s constitutional values.

Referring to the brutal killing of Angel Chakma, an MBA student from Tripura, in Dehradun, Rama Rao said the incident was a painful reminder of how prejudice, abuse of power, and impunity can converge with devastating consequences. He emphasised that such crimes are not isolated aberrations but loud and tragic warnings of what happens when hatred is normalised and discrimination is tolerated.

“India cannot afford this poison,” Rama Rao stated. “A nation built on unity in diversity cannot survive selective hatred. Justice must be non-negotiable, and racism whether overt or subtle must be met with zero tolerance.”

Rama Rao underlined that the Government of India bears both a moral and constitutional obligation to act decisively. He called for strict, unambiguous laws that criminalise racist speech, behaviour, and incitement, with clear provisions for swift arrest, prosecution, and punishment. “The rule of law must be uncompromising. Accountability cannot be selective,” he asserted.

Highlighting India’s constitutional promise of equality and dignity, he said safeguarding citizens from racial hatred is not merely a law-and-order issue but a test of the Republic’s commitment to justice and human rights. “When discrimination is allowed to fester, it corrodes institutions and endangers lives,” he warned.

The BRS leader urged the Centre to move beyond rhetoric and ensure firm legal safeguards, robust enforcement, and institutional accountability to prevent a recurrence of such crimes. “Zero tolerance must be the standard—not an exception,” Rama Rao said.