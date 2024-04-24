KTR rallies support for Praveen Kumar

Gadwal: The BRS working president KTR has urged Alampur voters to support RS Praveen Kumar in the coming parliament elections. In a wide range meeting held at the AGR function hall at Alampur Chourasta on Tuesday, he addressed a massive gathering.

In attendance were former minister S Niranjan Reddy, MLC Challa Venkatramireddy, Alampur MLA Vijayudu, and Gadwal MLA Bandla Krishna Mohan Reddy along with the party candidate. Speaking on the occasion, KTR stated that the love and affection of MLC Challa Venkatramireddy is never forgettable. “Praveen Kumar had joined the BRS by refusing Chairmanship of Planning Board Commission offered by the Congress. Hence, please vote for him,” he urged.