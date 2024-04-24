Live
- Westside opens 233rd store in Hyderabad
- Mkt range bound amid positive global cues
- Govt gets 7 bids under PLI for battery mfg units
- PSBs can’t issue lookout circulars
- 41 candidates file nominations in Nellore district
- K’taka, Gujarat top States in clean energy transition
- Lord Rama Brahmothsavalu concluded on grand note
- Meta Unveils Ray-Ban Smart Glasses Update for WhatsApp Video Calls
- Barrelakka files nomination as Nagarkurnool candidate
- BRS chief KCR to Embark on Bus Yatra Ahead of Parliamentary Elections from today
Just In
KTR rallies support for Praveen Kumar
Highlights
Gadwal: The BRS working president KTR has urged Alampur voters to support RS Praveen Kumar in the coming parliament elections. In a wide range meeting...
Gadwal: The BRS working president KTR has urged Alampur voters to support RS Praveen Kumar in the coming parliament elections. In a wide range meeting held at the AGR function hall at Alampur Chourasta on Tuesday, he addressed a massive gathering.
In attendance were former minister S Niranjan Reddy, MLC Challa Venkatramireddy, Alampur MLA Vijayudu, and Gadwal MLA Bandla Krishna Mohan Reddy along with the party candidate. Speaking on the occasion, KTR stated that the love and affection of MLC Challa Venkatramireddy is never forgettable. “Praveen Kumar had joined the BRS by refusing Chairmanship of Planning Board Commission offered by the Congress. Hence, please vote for him,” he urged.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS