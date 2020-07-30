Coronavirus in Telangana: Minister for Municipal Administration and Urban Development KT Rama Rao asked the health minister Eatala Rajender to initiate action against the private hospitals which are facing complaints from the coronavirus patients.

The minister was responding to a complaint on Twitter raised by a youngster Anreddy Radhesh who lost his father and mother to coronavirus. He is a resident of Dubbacherla village in Maheshwaram Mandal. Radhesh along with his parents and brother had tested positive for coronavirus. While Radhesh who was asymptomatic was advised to remain in home isolation and his parents and brother was shifted to a private hospital.

He complained that no proper treatment was provided by the private hospital and was charged excessive bill. Taking to Twitter, Radhesh said that he had lost his mother, father and brother. "Literally nobody knows how my situation was from past 4 weeks I lost my mom and dad, my brother too, nobody knows how I am facing this situation. My dad yesterday that is 28 July 2020 asked for the change of diaper nobody turned up," he tweeted.

Despite paying Rs 40 lakh medical bill for three coronavirus patients, the hospital authorities refused to hand over his father's body until the bill is cleared. Responding to his tweet, KTR said, "Deeply anguished on hearing about the tragic loss of your family members. Exploitation in these times by private hospitals is deplorable and a shame. Request Health Minister Eatala Rajender to take strictest action against these irresponsible institutions (asap)."

Request Health Minister @Eatala_Rajender Garu to take the strictest action against these irresponsible institutions asap https://t.co/sw5nWyTbkP — KTR (@KTRTRS) July 30, 2020



