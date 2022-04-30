KTR remark triggers 'road war' in 2 States

Hyderabad: The 11th Edition of CREDAI Hyderabad Property Show has raised curtains on a new controversy between the two Telugu States. While explaining why Telangana is the best place for growth of the realty sector, Minister for Urban Development KT Rama Rao made a comparison between Telangana and Andhra Pradesh.

He said the neighbouring State was short of power, water and worst road network as compared to that in TS.



KTR said, "One of my friends has gone to the neighbouring State (indirectly referring to Andhra Pradesh) on Sankranthi (Pongal) vacation. He could not stay there for more than three days due to bad roads and poor power supply. He returned to Hyderabad." He suggested to the people to visit those States and experience the plight of the people there.

This sparked a sharp reaction from Andhra Pradesh Ministers Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy, Botcha Satyanarayana and a host of others stating that the TRS leaders were making such comments as elections were round the corner in TS. Meanwhile, another newly inducted minister in AP Cabinet, R K Roja, said: "As Tourism Minister, I invite KTR and his friend who told him about the so-called bad roads in AP, to the State. I accompany them and show them the roads and developmental activities in the State." She said she was sure that KTR would get inspired and would think of introducing those schemes in Telangana.

Incidentally, Roja made these comments after meeting Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao and family at Pragathi Bhavan on Friday.