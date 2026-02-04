KTR: Respect ‘rebel’ leaders for pulling out from poll fray

BRS working president KT Rama Rao on Tuesday called upon the party leaders in the district to give due respect to the leaders who have withdrawn from the elections and should be warmly welcomed.

Stating that within just two years of coming to power the Congress party was facing strong public resentment and calling up on the cadre to expose the failures of the ruling party and hoist the Pink flag in the municipal elections, Rama Rao said that BRS must register a massive victory in the municipal elections: KTR’s directives to party cadres.

He was speaking during a teleconference held on Tuesday with party constituency in-charges, municipal coordinators, and district presidents. He said that within just two years of the current Congress party coming to power, strong public resentment was being expressed towards it. He said that the people were observing the betrayal of the Congress government and its failure to fulfill its promises, thus deceiving the public. In this context, he expressed confidence that a favorable atmosphere prevails for the BRS party across the state, and that the people would definitely teach the Congress party a lesson in these elections.

The BRS leader expressed confidence that if all the party cadres work hard in coordination for the next week, a victory with a huge majority was certain. He recalled that in the last municipal elections, the opposition parties could not stand before the BRS wave, and that the Congress and BJP were then limited to only seven or eight seats. KTR emphasized that coordination was crucial as part of the election strategy.

He requested that rebel candidates, who withdrew their nominations in many places, respecting the party’s request, be warmly welcomed. He instructed the candidates to personally visit the homes of every leader who made a sacrifice by adhering to party discipline and to involve them in the campaign. He stated that it is the responsibility of the municipal coordinators to give them due respect and move forward together. Following the conclusion of the nomination process, he instructed that a comprehensive report on the ground situation be immediately sent to the party headquarters.

Focusing on the final stage of the campaign, KTR called for every minute to be utilized effectively. He directed district presidents and former ministers to assess the chances of victory in the municipalities under their purview and prepare the necessary action plan to ensure the success of the winning candidates. He suggested that leaders should also focus on increasing the voter turnout on polling day, in addition to ensuring the victory of the candidates. He asked the municipal coordinators to remain available in their assigned areas until the completion of the election process.