KTR sanctions Rs 100 crores for development of Khammam

Minister KTR and Minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar
Highlights

  • Minister KTR has sanctions 100 crore funds to Khammam Corporation as requested by Minister Puvvada
Hyderabad: On the auspicious occasion of the completion of four years of tenure as the State Transport Minister, Puvvada Ajay Kumar once again poured a flood of funds into Khammam. On this occasion Rs 100 crore was released through TUFIDC (Telangana Urban Finance Infrastructure Development Corporation) by KTR on request by Puvvada Ajay Kumar.

On Friday, IT and Municipal Administration Minister KTR handed over the copy of GO copy to Minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar. On the occasion of giving sanctioning another 100 crores of funds for the development of Khammam, Minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar thanked KTR. KTR congratulated Ajay Kumar on completing four years of good governance as a Minister.

X