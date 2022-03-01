KTR seeks roadmap for growth of textile sector

Hyderabad: Textile Minister KT Rama Rao on Monday directed officials to prepare a roadmap for development of the textile sector in the State. He said the State textile sector was already receiving good response from the national and international companies for investments. KTR wanted officials to prepare a comprehensive report on action to be taken by the government and future plans to strengthen the sector.

KTR wanted the report to include all infrastructure, new policies, welfare programs for netizens, and more initiatives to be taken in the textile and allied sectors to further strengthen the textile sector, which is moving forward in the development trajectory. Rao said for the last seven and a half years, Telangana had undertaken a number of programmes aimed at improving welfare of weavers. Good results were now visible. "The government had not only brought welfare measures for weavers, but also for the textile sector, which employs the largest number of people in the country after agriculture, focusing mainly on creation of infrastructure required for the sector".

He said the Kakatiya Mega Textile Park, the largest in the country, has been set up. Many companies, including international Young One and domestic textile giant Kitex were coming forward to invest in Telangana, considering the opportunities, human resources and government policies.