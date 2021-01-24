KTR shares video on Yadadri temple construction works

Hyderabad: Amidst the controversy surrounding the donations to Sri Ram temple in Ayodhya, the Telangana Municipal Administration Minister KT Rama Rao on Sunday said that Yadadri Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy temple renovation has been a dream project of Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao.



Rama Rao shared the video of the Yadadri Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy temple which is being constructed. "Building modern-day temples like Kaleshwaram and Palamuru Project one hand and moulding Yadadri into a world class spiritual destination simultaneously. Kudos to his versatility," said KTR on his twitter account on Sunday.

The TRS leader shared the Yadadri temple video which is over a minute duration at a time when there are campaigns going on to collect funds for the Ram temple in Ayodhya and controversies coming out with the comments of party MLA K Vidyasagar Rao. Some of the twitter users asked whether this was a donation campaign.

