KTR Slams Congress, says it has started party defections culture

BRS working president and former minister KTR has criticized the Congress party for initiating party defections. Speaking to the media in Delhi, KTR, along with BRS Party leaders Harishrao and Suresh Reddy, accused the Congress party of encouraging the practice of party defections.

KTR stated, "It is the Congress party that has encouraged party defections. Aayaram.. Gayaram culture was started by the party itself, even before 2014." He pointed out the multiple defections that have taken place in Andhra Pradesh, attributing them to the Congress party.

"People in united AP gave power to Congress 9 times. However, in Telangana, the Congress came to power by promising to implement six guarantees and then proceeded to snatch six of our Bharasa MLAs, along with six MLCs and a Rajya Sabha member," KTR added.

The criticism comes amidst ongoing political turmoil in the state, with several leaders switching sides in the recent months. The former minister also took a dig at Congress party for their dual stance on party defections and stated that they would seek president and Lok Sabha Speaker appointment to escalate the matter to them.