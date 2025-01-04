KTR slams govt for seeking declaration from farmers

Hyderabad: The BRS working president, KT Rama Rao, on Friday alleged that the State government was conspiring to remove the ‘Rythu Bharosa’ scheme in the name of seeking a declaration from farmers. He said seeking an affidavit was nothing but terrorising farmers.

Addressing a press conference here, Rao alleged that the government was trying to file cases against farmers in the name of an affidavit. He wanted the government to stop trying to portray farmers as thieves. “If you don’t have the capacity to implement promises, better apologise to farmers. This government should be ashamed of asking for affidavits from farmers

It is not farmers who should submit affidavits; it is the government that has promised farmers and cheated them. If the government has courage, it should put up a list of beneficiaries village by village on the ‘Rythu Bharosa’ given to farmers,” said KTR, adding the government owes Rs 17,500 to every farmer in State.

Rao called on party cadre to organise awareness programmes across State from Saturday to sensitise farmers. He said ministers were claiming that around Rs 22,000 crore was misused under the ‘Rythu Bandhu’ scheme. He dared the government to bring out details of misused money.