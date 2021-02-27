KTR! Stop betraying beleaguered Telangana youth: Dr Sravan Dasoju

Gun Park: AICC Spokesperson Dr Sravan Dasoju on Friday blasted KT Rama Rao, the Minister for Industries, IT and Municipal Administration, for not attending the open debate organised at Telangana Martyrs Memorial, Gun Park, to discuss paramount issues of employment in Telangana.

The senior Congress leader criticised the minister thus: "You shamelessly betrayed 40 lakh beleaguered unemployed youth of Telangana with your fake and fabricated statement of filling up 1.32 lakh jobs in the state ever since you came into power."

According to him, even the leaders from the United Andhra Pradesh who were blamed at the peak Telangana movement seem to be better than KCR and KTR as they did continuously issue job notifications which helped the local youth enormously. N Kiran Kumar Reddy, who opposed Telangana, alone had filled 1.10 lakh jobs and Congress party issued job notifications in 2006, 2008, 2012 and 2013 and filled 1.50 lakh jobs. But, now in Telangana, unemployed youth are becoming ineligible for government jobs due to increasing age and they are also not even getting married due to lack of any job notification. "Is Telangana formed only for your employment (4 people)? We don't want your love letters… but, we want appointment letters," Dr Sravan said.

The senior Congress party leader reminded KCR and KTR how they ignored families of T martyrs by declining jobs to the kin in the government. He explained that there were 4.19 lakh sanctioned jobs at the time of 2014 while 3.12 lakh employees used to work in the government, and there were 1.07 lakh vacant jobs at that time. He asked KTR if he was right, how the current vacancies could have gone up to 1.91 lakh and why the total number of existing employees was reduced to 2.28 lakh.

With the formation of new districts and gram panchayats, the total number of sanctioned jobs should have been increased to 5.19 lakh. As per the Biswal Commission, the state has only 2.28 lakh employees while 4.19 lakh sanctioned jobs are available, which means 47% of sanctioned jobs are currently vacant in Telangana.