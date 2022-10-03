KTR takes jibe at Bigg Boss fame Gangavva

Karimnagar: Telangana IT and Municipal Minister K Taraka Rama Rao (KTR) made funny comments on Bigg Boss fame and popular YouTuber Gangavva during the closing ceremony of Karimnagar Kalotsavalu. Minister KTR participated in the closing ceremony of the three-day long cultural festival on Sunday.

Addressing the event, Minister KTR said that Gangavva compared him as Tollywood hero Mahesh Babu and added that Mahesh Babu will feel if he listens to the statements of Gangavva. He also asked Gangavva to check her eyes funnily. Now, the video is going viral on the internet.