- HC asks BBMP to clear beggary cess dues in four months
- DGCA suspends Air India's Flight Safety Chief Rajeev Gupta for one month for certain lapses
- Karnataka CM, Dy CM meet Jal Shakti Minister, inform inability to release Cauvery water to TN
- After this World Cup, we will be talking about Shubman Gill more often, says Raina
- Allahabad High Court orders removal of encroachments from heritage sites
- Shutting visa service for Canadians will impact lakhs of Punjabis: Sukhbir Badal
- Bumrah is going to be tested at the death, when the Australian middle order is firing, says Mukund
- BTS renew contract with K-pop label Big Hit Music
- Andhra youth dies of cardiac arrest while dancing
- 35-yr-old cop commits suicide in Gurugram
KTR takes part in groundbreaking ceremony of BSV Global in Genome Valley
Hyderabad: IT Minister and MA&UD Minister KT Rama Rao on Thursday said that he is happy to welcome BSV Global to the “Vaccine Capital of the World”. KTR took part in break ground for the new bio-pharmaceutical manufacturing facility with a total investment of Rs 200 crores.
He said that this welcome addition to Genome Valley
TS LifeSciences further reinforces our strength in injectables/biological manufacturing, as we make systematic progress towards promoting “complex manufacturing at scale” to achieve a $ 250 Bn life sciences ecosystem.
