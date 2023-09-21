  • Menu
KTR takes part in groundbreaking ceremony of BSV Global in Genome Valley

Hyderabad: IT Minister and MA&UD Minister KT Rama Rao on Thursday said that he is happy to welcome BSV Global to the “Vaccine Capital of the World”. KTR took part in break ground for the new bio-pharmaceutical manufacturing facility with a total investment of Rs 200 crores.

He said that this welcome addition to Genome Valley

TS LifeSciences further reinforces our strength in injectables/biological manufacturing, as we make systematic progress towards promoting “complex manufacturing at scale” to achieve a $ 250 Bn life sciences ecosystem.


