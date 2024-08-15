KTR tears into govt over debt-ridden Gram Panchayats

Hyderabad: BRS working president KT Rama Rao on Wednesday alleged that the villages and towns in Telangana were in disarray in the Indiramma rule.



Rama Rao alleged that the administration in villages had collapsed, while towns were suffering from severe mismanagement. The neglect of sanitation and drainage maintenance has turned living conditions in the villages into a daily struggle. KTR noted that the lack of funds for even basic needs like mosquito control has led to a surge in deadly diseases such as dengue and malaria, causing great distress among the people. He criticised the government for not releasing funds to the panchayats, resulting in this dire situation.

KTR expressed his anger over the failure of both the Central and State governments to release the necessary funds, leading to a severe crisis in the management of panchayats. He pointed out that even after eight months, bills related to past works have not been cleared for sarpanches, plunging them into severe debt and uncertainty. He condemned the Congress government, alleging harassment of over 1,800 former sarpanchas with coercive measures and illegal arrests for merely asking for the clearance of pending bills. KTR demanded an explanation from the government on when the Rs 500 crore received from the 15th Finance Commission would be disbursed to the gram panchayats. He also demanded answers regarding the diversion of Rs 2,100 crore of Central funds from schemes like the Employment Guarantee Scheme and the Health Mission.

KTR targeted the government for the lack of funds for municipal corporations and municipalities. He also expressed concern over the dire situation in Greater Hyderabad and other municipal corporations across the state, where even the payment of wages to workers has become impossible due to insufficient budget allocations.