KTR terms Modi jobs announcement as another Jhumla

Hyderabad: IT Minister KT Rama Rao on Wednesday trained his guns against the BJP-led Central government. Taking to his Twitter handle, KTR said that he welcomes Prime Minister Narendra Modi's announcement to fill up around 10 lakh posts and added that it is hard to trust a PM who has not fulfilled several promises. He said that a white paper should be released. KTR further added that PM Modi was forced to announced the filling up of posts due to pressure from oppositions and the unemployed youths across the country. KTR said that the announcement comes just a year before the elections and termed the decision as another 'Jhumla' by the BJP to gain power.

It is to mention here that incidentally or co incidentally Prime Minister Naredra Modi has asked for recruitment of 10 lakh people on a "mission" mode in the next one and half years just after four days an open letter sent by TRS working president and IT Minister KT Rama Rao to PM Modi highlighting the Centre's failure to fill up vacancies in different Central government departments.

In this regard, a tweet from the PMO on June 14 morning said the Prime Minister had reviewed the status of human resources in all departments and ministries and instructed that the recruitment of 10 lakh people be done by the Government on a "mission mode" in next one and half years.

It is said that there were maximum number of vacancies in Railways, Defence civil wing and postal departments and many other departments were suffering with crunch of manpower.

The Centre's failure to address unemployment issue in the country was the main issue highlighted by KTR in his open letter to Modi issued on June 9. KTR had asked the Prime Minister to fill up at least 16 lakh vacant posts in various Central government departments and affiliated posts. He declared that the TRS would organise protests across the State to force the Centre to go on a recruitment drive.

The Minister also drew the attention of the Prime Minister to the action of Telangana government in recruiting over 1.32 lakh persons so far and the current decision to recruit to fill up more than 80,000 vacancies in Telangana government departments.

Interestingly, Telangana Governor Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan had chosen to maintain a stoic silence on the Telangana government's initiative to fill up vacancies, but instantly retweeted the PMO's tweet.

