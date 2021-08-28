KTR throws his weight behind Labour Minister

Hyderabad: Justifying Labour Minister CH Malla Reddy's comments against TPCC chief A Revanth Reddy, TRS working president KT Rama Rao said that for every action there is equal and opposite reaction. He asked the Congress leader to accept the challenge of the minister to resign from his Lok Sabha seat.

Replying to a question during a press conference here at Telangana Bhavan on Friday, he observed. "We were patient for seven years, but there is a limit to our patience. We are also among those who feel that there should be cultured talk in politics, but some people who are not even the level of Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao's foot, were using unparliamentary language against a leader who achieved Telangana and has blessings of the people. One person refers to the CM as 'battebaz'. What should we say to this? Malla Reddy has some 'josh'. There is a limit for patience and if you do the same every time, how long should we keep quiet," said Rao.

The TRS leader said that the Congress had brought and gave the TPCC chief post to a leader who is 'benami' of former Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh Chandrababu Naidu. He was caught red-handed in a case. "Malla Reddy is 65-years-old and if you go to his constituency and talk irresponsibly, he will certainly talk in this manner," said KTR. He recalled that the Maharashtra government arrested a Union minister for speaking against the CM. "Do they want us to do the same? Not only political parties, but also few journalists have talked against the CM. There is a limit for freedom of speech. If they are involved in blackmailing, law will take its own course," said Rao. He asked Revanth Reddy to accept the challenge of Malla Reddy and face election in Malkajgiri, instead of talking about Gajwel and other constituencies. He claimed that "Chandrababu Naidu has taken T-Congress as a franchise."

The TRS leader asked the Telangana BJP chief Bandi Sanjay as to why he was taking up 'padayatra'. "Is this yatra to identify lands or public sector companies for selling? They are doing 'sell India' in the name of 'Make in India'. Where are the two crore jobs promised by Prime Minister Narendra Modi," said Rao, asking the BJP leader to see nurseries, Vaikuntadhamams in every village. There are eight lakh vacancies in the Central government, why Bandi Sanjay and Revanth Reddy do not talk on them, he asked.