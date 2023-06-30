KTR to distribute podu pattas today

Mahabubabad: Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao is to bring light into the lives of tribals who have been waiting eagerly for granting of rights over podu land, Minister for Tribal Welfare Satyavathi Rathod said here on Thursday. Disclosing the details of IT, MA&UD Minister K T Rama Rao’s one-day visit to Mahabubabad on Friday to media persons, Rathod said that about 1.5 lakh tribal families will be getting ownership rights over 4 lakh acres.

The then Congress government distributed just 23,000 acres to 8,560 adivasis between 2006 and 2009. Now, KCR is all set to launch podu land pattas distribution at Asifabad on Friday (June 30).

She said that the Adivasi beneficiaries of podu land will also get Rythu Bandhu assistance of Rs 10,000 per annum per acre in two installments. Rathod said that 70,434 acres will be distributed to 24,972 tribals in Mahabubabad district.

KTR will distribute podu pattas to Adivasis on Friday, Rathod said.

KTR is slated to inaugurate pylon for various municipal developmental works with an outlay of Rs 50 crore, vegetarian and non vegetarian market, 200 urban houses at Gummudur. After the distribution of podu land patta, KTR will address a public meeting, Rathod said. KTR is accompanied by Minister for Panchayat Raj and Rural Development Errabelli Dayakar Rao.

Earlier, Rathod inspected arrangements for KTR’s visit. Mahabubabad MP Maloth Kavitha, MLA Banoth Shankar Naik, MLC T Ravinder Rao, district collector Shashanka and superintendent of police Sharat Chandra Pawar were among others present.