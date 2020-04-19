KTR to employers: Refrain from job cuts, layoffs

Hyderabad: Telangana government urged the industry heads to refrain from any job cuts and terminations in their companies in wake of the hardships the people were facing because of coronavirus pandemic.

IT and Industries minister KT Rama Rao on Saturday wrote a letter to the industry heads stating that the present corona pandemic had brought extreme hardships to all sections of the society.

He appreciated the private sectors and various charities and philanthropy for their efforts to provide relief to the most needy.

"I am aware that different industry sectors are facing multiple challenges due to lockdown, that has led to loss of production, revenue and shrinkage of market.

Yet, humanity demands that in this period of crisis we are very compassionate towards the workforce that has served as for so many years.

On behalf of the government I appeal to you, to ensure that no employee regular or contractual or outsourced loses his job," said the minister.

The minister said that whatever be the situation, as a company they may consider other terms of cost cutting including pay cuts, deferment of increments, bonuses etc.

He recalled that in the government itself salary deferments were announced even for Chief Minister along with all ministers, department senior officials and employees of all levels.

KTR expressed confidence that after coming out of this crisis, the industry is bound to grow again and the government would ensure that the enabling conditions due to which Telangana has become the most progressive state for doing business, would maintain its position as before.