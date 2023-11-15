Live
KTR to hold two-day roadshows in these districts from November 18
BRS ranks are making arrangements for the KTR roadshows to be held in the joint district for these two days
Hyderabad: BRS Working President and Municipal Administration and IT Minister KT Rama Rao is entering the field for the success of the BRS candidate in the joint district. He has released the schedule of roadshows.
Firstly, he will attend roadshows in Kothagudem on November 18 evening, Bhadrachalam at 11 am on 19, Illendu at 1 pm and Khammam at 3 pm on the same day.
On this occasion, candidates of their party in the respective constituencies Vanama Venkateswara Rao, Tellam Venkata Rao, Banoth Haripriya and Puvvada Ajay Kumar will campaign for success. BRS ranks are making arrangements for the KTR roadshows to be held in the joint district for these two days.
