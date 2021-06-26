KTR to inaugurate 330 double bedroom houses today

The process of handing over the double bedroom houses to the poor will begin today with the Municipal Administration and Urban Development minister KT Rama Rao inaugurating the new houses built under the state government's flagship programme.

Around 330 houses will be inaugurated by the ministers KT Rama Rao and Talasani Srinivas Yadav that were built in PV Marg, Ambedkar Nagar by the GHMC.

The government will also open the double bedroom houses on June 28, July 1 and 5 at Potti Sriramulu Nagar, GY Reddy Compound, Golla Komaraiah Colony and Sanath Nagar assembly segment i.e, a total of 784 families from economically weaker sections will get the new houses. These four housing societies were built at a cost of Rs 58.50 crore.

The GHMC officials said that minister KT Rama Rao will hand over the keys to beneficiaries of Ambedkar Nagar. The total project cost went up to Rs 28.05 lakh with each unit costing Rs 8.50 lakh.





