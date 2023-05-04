KTR to launch development works worth Rs181 cr tomorrow

Warangal: Chief Whip D Vinay Bhaskar on Wednesday said that a slew of development programmes worth around Rs 181 crore will be launched by MA&UD Minister K T Rama Rao in the Warangal West Assembly Constituency on Friday (May 5).

Speaking to media persons in Hanumakonda, Vinay said that KTR is scheduled to inaugurate Science Park, model Vaikuntadhamam and BRS Party Office, besides laying foundation stone for Phule Bhavan, Karmika Bhavan and other developmental works. KTR will address as many as 50,000 party workers at the St Gabriel’s School Grounds and put forward an advisory for them to follow for the next six months, Vinay said.

Referring to the month-long Karmika Masotsavam, Vinay said that they have been organising several programmes for the welfare of the working class. “The impetus is on sensitising the working class about the opportunities provided by the State Government. Our main agenda is to see the children of working class in a good position unlike their parents by utilising the facilities provided by the State Government,” Vinay said.

Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao has always been kind to the farmers, Vinay said. Farmers who lost their crops due to recent rains and hailstorms will get compensation, he said. He criticised the Opposition for creating chaos among the farmers and thereby to gain political mileage.

Wardhannapet MLA Aroori Ramesh appealed to the farmers not to believe in the Opposition parties as the State Government was ready to bail out the rain-affected farmers. He said that KTR will launch developmental works worth Rs 6 crore in Wardhannapet Constituency.

Greater Warangal Mayor Gundu Sudharani, Kakatiya Urban Development Authority (KUDA) chairman S Sunder Raj Yadav, Telangana Vikalangula Co-operative Corporation Chairman K Vasudeva Reddy, District Libraries chairman Azeez Khan and former KUDA chairman Marri Yadava Reddy were among others present.