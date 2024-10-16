  • Menu
KTR to present PPT on Musi, Hydra today

The BRS working president, KT Rama Rao, is likely to give a presentation on the proposed Musi Riverfront development project comparing between the past

Hyderabad: The BRS working president, KT Rama Rao, is likely to give a presentation on the proposed Musi Riverfront development project comparing between the past BRS government’s plan and the present Congress government’s proposal at Telangana Bhavan on Wednesday.

The BRS leader had been vocal against the proposed Musi Riverfront development project by the Congress government, calling it the biggest scam under the direction of Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi. He had questioned why the project cost was escalated to Rs 1.5 lakh crore. He pointed out that their government had taken up and completed the sewage treatment plants, and there was no need for such a big expenditure now.

The city leaders, including former ministers, MLAs, and others, have been asked to attend the meeting at Telangana Bhavan. The meeting will start at 10 am on Wednesday. The party leaders will also be discussing HYDRA and the impact it had on the people of the city.

