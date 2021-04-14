KTR to visit Jadcherla today

Mahbubnagar: Municipal authorities and TRS cadre have made all preparations for the visit of MAUD Minister and party working president KT Rama Rao to Jadcherla mandal on Wednesday.

As part of his visit, the MAUD Minister will inaugurate newly constructed mini Tank Bund on Nalla Cheruvu Lake near Kavarampet and Badepally. He will also likely to take part in a meeting with the TRS caders to discuss the municipal elections that are expected to be held very soon for the newly carved Jadcherla Municipality. Also, KTR is expected to launch various development and road construction works in Jadcherla municipality region.

Earlier announcing KTR's visit, former Health Minister and Jadcherla MLA Dr Laxma Reddy stated that the TRS government was committed and determined to develop and facelift urban areas and all municipalities in Mahbubnagar district. Later, Laxma Reddy inaugurated a mini kalyana mandapam constructed at a cost of Rs 35 lakh near Hanuman Temple in Old Bazaar area on Tuesday.