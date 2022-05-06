KTR to visit Manukota on May 7

Mahabubabad: IT, MA&UD Minister KT Rama Rao is likely to visit Mahabubabad, also known as Manukota, on May 7 to launch several developmental works, Minister for Tribal Welfare Satyavathi Rathod said. Speaking to media persons here on Thursday, she said that KTR was scheduled to inaugurate a new library building and urban park in the town. KTR will also launch the works on Rs 5 crore check dam across Munneru stream, she added.

"Mahabubabad is one of the fastest growing towns in the State," Rathod said, referring to the transformation of the town from Gram Panchayat to Municipality and district headquarters," she said. A master plan is being prepared for the comprehensive development of the town, in addition to the upcoming medical and nursing college, the minister said.

The Integrated Collectorate Complex will be ready for inauguration by the end of May, she said.

It will be inaugurated by the Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao soon, she said. Minister for Panchayat Raj Errabelli Dayakar Rao and a host of people's representatives of the erstwhile Warangal district will attend KTR's programme, she said.

It's learnt that KTR will proceed to Warangal after attending programmes in Mahabubabad. Mahabubabad Lok Sabha member Maloth Kavitha, MLA B Shankar Naik, MLC Thakkallapally Ravinder Rao and ZP chairperson A Bindu were among others present.