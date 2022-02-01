KTR unveils Ambedkar's statue

Sircilla: IT, Industries and Commerce Minister K Taraka Rama Rao laid the foundation stone for several development works in Gambhiraopet mandal headquarters and Bhimuni Mallareddypeta in the district on Tuesday.

The Minister laid the foundation stone for the Ambedkar Bhvan in Gambhiraopeta, to be constructed at a cost of Rs 50 lakh. Afterwards, at Bhimuni Mallareddypeta village he unveiled the statue of Dr. BR Ambedkar statue.

He laid the foundation stone for the internal CC roads to be constructed with EGS funds of Rs 25 lakh, the library building to be constructed with CDP funds of Rs 20 lakh and the High Level Bridge to be constructed from Mallareddypeta to Gambhiraopet Road at a cost of Rs 7.5 crore.

NAFSCOB Chairman Konduri Ravinder Rao, ZP Chairperson Aruna, District Collector Anurag Jayanti, Additional Collectors B. Satya Prasad and NS Khimya Nayak, District Revenue Officer Srinivasa Rao, Rythu Bandhu Samithi district president Gaddam Narsayya, Library chairman Akunuri Sankarayya and others were present.