  • Menu
Trending :
Home  > News > State > Telangana

KTR unveils Ambedkar's statue

Minister K T Rama Rao laying a foundation for development works in Sircilla district on Tuesday
x

Minister K T Rama Rao laying a foundation for development works in Sircilla district on Tuesday

Highlights

The TRS working president lays foundation stone for several development works in Sircilla district

Sircilla: IT, Industries and Commerce Minister K Taraka Rama Rao laid the foundation stone for several development works in Gambhiraopet mandal headquarters and Bhimuni Mallareddypeta in the district on Tuesday.

The Minister laid the foundation stone for the Ambedkar Bhvan in Gambhiraopeta, to be constructed at a cost of Rs 50 lakh. Afterwards, at Bhimuni Mallareddypeta village he unveiled the statue of Dr. BR Ambedkar statue.

He laid the foundation stone for the internal CC roads to be constructed with EGS funds of Rs 25 lakh, the library building to be constructed with CDP funds of Rs 20 lakh and the High Level Bridge to be constructed from Mallareddypeta to Gambhiraopet Road at a cost of Rs 7.5 crore.

NAFSCOB Chairman Konduri Ravinder Rao, ZP Chairperson Aruna, District Collector Anurag Jayanti, Additional Collectors B. Satya Prasad and NS Khimya Nayak, District Revenue Officer Srinivasa Rao, Rythu Bandhu Samithi district president Gaddam Narsayya, Library chairman Akunuri Sankarayya and others were present.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2021 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
X