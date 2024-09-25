KTR Urges Congress to Focus on Developing Hyderabad, Not Drama

Hyderabad: BRS Working President K.T. Rama Rao (KTR) has called on the Congress government to focus on improving Hyderabad instead of creating unnecessary "dramas" under the Hydra project. He pointed out that the previous BRS government had launched a ₹4,000 crore sewage treatment program to make the city free from dirty water.

KTR, along with ministers and local leaders, visited the construction sites of sewage treatment plants (STPs) in Kukatpally. He criticized the Congress for slowing down the work on these plants, saying it was affecting the goal of making Hyderabad the first city in South Asia to clean all its sewage.

He also accused the government of trying to give the Musi River beautification project to foreign companies, claiming that corruption worth thousands of crores was happening under this project. KTR argued that new work was not needed for Musi’s cleaning as the STPs built by the BRS government could be used.

KTR questioned the Congress for giving different figures for the Musi project cost and asked the government to first help the people living near the river before demolishing their homes. He also condemned the unfair treatment of poor people during demolitions, while ignoring the rich.

KTR assured that the BRS would stand with those affected by the demolitions and fight against injustice. He urged the Congress to stop creating drama and focus on real development for Hyderabad.