KTR urges Taiwan cos to invest in State

Hyderabad: Industries Minister KT Rama Rao on Thursday stated that the government will partner with noted Taiwan companies in the electronics and industrial sector.

He spoke virtually with representatives of Taiwan companies and extended all support to businessmen to rope in with investments in Telangana.

The minister shared his views on Taiwan connect state and invited businessmen and companies of that country to invest in Telangana. It is not just IT; we can have India-Taiwan partnership for industrial and IT sectors' development, KTR stated.

"The government offers complete support to companies and businesses for development through all permissions in a hassle-free manner". He said "many world class companies were roped in the State and expanded their entities and became partners in Telangana development.

We hope that noted companies from Taiwan would come and invest in the State to partner with its growth plan", KTR said.