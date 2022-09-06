KTR vows to setup another 46 km cycle track in Hyd

Hyderabad: The Telangana government is planning to build another 46 km cycle track around Gandipet, informed IT Minister KT Rama Rao here on Tuesday.

Addressing the gatherings after laying the foundation stone for a cycle track with solar roofing along the service road of the Outer Ring Road (ORR), he said that the government was considering the requests to allow bicycles inside the metro rail trains. The track along ORR was proposed to promote non-motorised transport solutions, he said, adding that the track would be made available to people before next summer.

The Minister said Anantagiri Hills, Kotipalli Lake and parts of Vikarabad would also be developed into tourist locations. Education Minister Sabitha Indra Reddy, Sports Minister V Srinivas Goud, Chevella MP Ranjith Reddy, TRS MLC P Mahender Reddy, Urban Development Special Chief Secretary Arvind Kumar, Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation Commissioner DS Lokesh Kumar and others participated in the event.