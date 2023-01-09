KTR writes to Centre over allocation of funds to Telangana

Hyderabad: Telangana IT Minister K Taraka Rama Rao on Monday wrote a letter to the Centre and requested to allocate huge funds to the urban development in the State. In his letter, KTR asked the Centre allocate funds to the State government to develop the cities including Hyderabad. KTR's letter to Centre comes ahead of national budget preparation.



He mentioned that every time Centre denied the requests of Telangana asking to allocate funds. He expressed dismay that the Centre is discriminating the Telangana and not allocating an extra single rupee. He said that we hope this time the Centre will allocate the funds to the State. Minister KTR said that the sector which the Centre denies to allocate funds witnessing huge development.