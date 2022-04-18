KTR's Khammam tour put off amid row over BJP activist's death

Hyderabad: Amid the controversy surrounding the death of BJP activist Sai Ganesh, the Khammam district tour of TRS working president KT Rama Rao has been put off.

This is not the first time KTR's Khammam tour has been put off. According to party leaders, this is the third time the visit has been postponed for a month. It was planned a month back on April 16. However, it was put off to April 18. He was supposed to address a public meeting at Lakaram Tank Bund in the evening.

Among other programmes, the Minister was to inaugurate Bruhat Palle Prakruti Vanam, double bedroom houses, newly-constructed Khammam Municipal Corporation building and lay foundation for Sewage Treatment Plants at Srinivasa Nagar and an amphitheatre at Lakaram Tank Bund. However, after the death of Ganesh, the Khammam town has been tense following protests by BJP activists.

They staged a dharna against Minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar accusing him of harassing Ganesh and driving him to suicide. The postponement of KTR visit came when both party leaders are at loggerheads in the district. The TRS leaders said this decision was taken after intelligence inputs that there may be tense situation in the district. The report also says that the BJP activists may take up protest on a large scale and may even stop KTR's convoy. However, some of the party leaders said the cancellation was because of a parliamentary committee meeting on e-commerce and inauguration of Space Tech policy by the government. They said that the Minister would take a decision on his tour in a few days.