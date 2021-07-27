KTR's kind gesture to accident victims winning hearts

Minister KT Rama Rao's heartwarming gesture towards accident victims which saved the lives of youngsters won the hearts of the people. Going into details, the minister rescued the youngsters who were lying injured on bypass road in Siddipet on June 26.



The minister saw the injured youth when the former was on his way to Hyderabad from Sircilla. He stopped his convoy and helped the victims by shifting them to a nearby hospital in a police vehicle. Rama Rao also sent his PA Mahender Reddy and escort police with the victims.



He further phone called the doctors and advised them to provide better treatment to the injured youth. Meanwhile, the family of victims thanked the minister. The accident occurred when the two youngsters hit the road divider. The two were identified as Jafar (26) and Yakub (30).

