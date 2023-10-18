KTR+THR = Development

Sircilla/Siddipet: Amidst a whirlwind tour of two most important constituencies, Sircilla represented by his son, and Minister K T Rama Rao, and Siddipet by “six-foot bullet” T Harish Rao, Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao took a break at Sony Dhaba on way back to Hyderabad and held ‘Chai Pe Charcha’ with the party leaders and the dhaba owner trying to find out which way the wind was blowing.

While he appreciated the way KTR had transformed Sircilla and modernised the weavers’ looms and made it into a progressive district, KCR said Siddipet had an equally passionate leader in T Harish Rao.

He said the “six-foot bullet” which he had given to Siddipet had developed the constituency and it was now turning into an IT hub outside Hyderabad.



KCR said all this became a reality because people had elected a responsible government. He said BRS with its dedication towards people had overcome all the problems which a new state had to confront. Despite two decades of Modi rule, Gujarat even today was facing power shortage while in Telangana it is news if power goes.

Addressing the ‘Praja Ashirwada Sabha’ in Siddipet, the Chief Minister targeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He said the Centre threatened to stop Rs 30,000 crore to the State if the government does not agree to fix meters to agriculture pumpsets. “But the government did not succumb,” he said. Referring to those who burnt the Bathukamma saris which were manufactured in Sircilla, KCR said that it was not just to give sarees as a gift to women but the main idea was to create livelihood for the weavers. “If someone does not like it, they need not take it,” he said.

KTR, who spoke earlier, said that Sircilla which was ‘urishala’ (place where suicides occur in high numbers) has now turned into Sirishala (prosperous place). “BRS is pro Netas and Chenetas,” he said.