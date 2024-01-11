Live
- Kurnool: YSRCP will face public wrath says Bhuvaneswari
- TUDA Chairman Chevireddy Mohit Reddy urges to conduct Sankranti celebrations with responsibility
- Food inflation remains a big worry for Modi govt
- Telangana: Notification released for by-election of two vacant MLC seats
- Bandi Sanjay questions Congress on not asking for CBI inquiry in Kaleshwaram project
- Nellore: Meraga Murali to contest for Gudur on YSRCP ticket
- Jana Sena leader Chilakam Madhusudan Reddy asks Vijayasai Reddy to refrain from criticism
- Google Faces Setbacks as Fitbit Leaders Depart and AR Employees Face Layoffs
- Srisailam temple hundi nets Rs 4.83 cr
- YSRCP's Gadapa Gadapaku receives a warm welcome in Chandragiri
Just In
Kukatpally Zonal Commissioner Abhilash Abhinav assumes charge, receives warm welcome
Highlights
Kukatpally Zonal Office, Zonal Commissioner Abhilash Abhinav IAS, who recently assumed charge, received a warm welcome from the All India Defense...
Kukatpally Zonal Office, Zonal Commissioner Abhilash Abhinav IAS, who recently assumed charge, received a warm welcome from the All India Defense Employees SC/ST Federation Telangana State President Karka Nagaraju and Secretary.
They presented a portrait of Baba Saheb Dr. Bhimrao Ambedkar, the founder of the Constitution of India, to Commissioner Abhilash Abhinav IAS.
Former presidents of the Welfare Association Bhaskar and Krishna, as well as secretaries Parmesh, Manohar, Jakkula Ashok, and others from the Greater Hyderabad All India Ambedkar Yuvajan Sangam, were also present at the event.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS