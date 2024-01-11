  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Telangana

Kukatpally Zonal Commissioner Abhilash Abhinav assumes charge, receives warm welcome

Kukatpally Zonal Commissioner Abhilash Abhinav assumes charge, receives warm welcome
x
Highlights

Kukatpally Zonal Office, Zonal Commissioner Abhilash Abhinav IAS, who recently assumed charge, received a warm welcome from the All India Defense...

Kukatpally Zonal Office, Zonal Commissioner Abhilash Abhinav IAS, who recently assumed charge, received a warm welcome from the All India Defense Employees SC/ST Federation Telangana State President Karka Nagaraju and Secretary.

They presented a portrait of Baba Saheb Dr. Bhimrao Ambedkar, the founder of the Constitution of India, to Commissioner Abhilash Abhinav IAS.

Former presidents of the Welfare Association Bhaskar and Krishna, as well as secretaries Parmesh, Manohar, Jakkula Ashok, and others from the Greater Hyderabad All India Ambedkar Yuvajan Sangam, were also present at the event.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2023 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X