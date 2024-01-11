Kukatpally Zonal Commissioner Abhilash Abhinav assumes charge, receives warm welcome

Kukatpally Zonal Office, Zonal Commissioner Abhilash Abhinav IAS, who recently assumed charge, received a warm welcome from the All India Defense Employees SC/ST Federation Telangana State President Karka Nagaraju and Secretary.

They presented a portrait of Baba Saheb Dr. Bhimrao Ambedkar, the founder of the Constitution of India, to Commissioner Abhilash Abhinav IAS.



Former presidents of the Welfare Association Bhaskar and Krishna, as well as secretaries Parmesh, Manohar, Jakkula Ashok, and others from the Greater Hyderabad All India Ambedkar Yuvajan Sangam, were also present at the event.